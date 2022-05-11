HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored a hat trick to lead Calvary past Heritage, 4-1, on Monday.
The Eagles started the scoring thanks to a goal from Scritchfield, assisted by Sydney Weeks, in the 17th minute. The duo hooked up for Scritchfield’s second goal at the 23:19 mark.
Heritage cut its deficit to 2-1 at the half after Chloe Shank found the back of the net on an unassisted strike in the 33rd minute.
Scritchfield garnered her hat trick early in the second half when she pierced the goalmouth, assisted by Emmy wilson, in the eighth minute. Eighth-grader Shenna Vogtman made it a 4-1 game with a goal on an assist from Maddi O’Brien a little more than two minutes later.
Calvary held a 21-10 edge in shots and 3-2 in corner kicks. Eagles keeper Traci Michael made 10 saves. Heritage goalie Jillian Crowder made 12 stops and Allison Robinson three.
On defense, Natalie Bender, Kyah Lee and Evalee Baker all delivered solid performances for Calvary.
Calvary begins the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament on Friday.
