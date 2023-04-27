CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary picked up a conference win on Monday, defeating Shalom 2-1.
Addison Adams scored unassisted at the 6:17 mark of the first half to give Shalom a 1-0 lead.
Allie Scritchfield responded for the Eagles (5-3) at the 18:17 mark, sending a free kick from about 30 yards out to Bethany Carrington for a goal.
Sydney Weeks found Emmy Wilson in the second half for the go-ahead goal.
Shalom had two chances on penalty kicks in the second half, but both attempts went over the net.
Shalom has now lost two conference games in the last five years, both to Calvary. In five conference games, Shalom outscored teams 20-3, allowing all three goals to the Eagles.
Shalom finished with a 14-7 edge in shots and a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Traci Michael saved 14 shots for the Eagles. Allie Schwartz saved four for Shalom.
The Eagles hosted Grace Academy on Thursday.
