RAWLINGS — Sammy Scritchfield and Tristan Minnick scored a goal in each half to lead Calvary Christian over Heritage Christian 2-0 on Friday at Lions’ Field in Rawlings.
Scritchfield gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead 28 minutes into the first half and Minnick scored with 31 minutes left in in the game. Austin McCleary assisted on Scritchfield’s goal and Corey Vogtman aided Minnick’s goal.
“We’re getting more continuity from our top line,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “We’re getting better at creating, better at possessing the ball. Right now, we’re a strong defensive team and the offense is coming together.”
Calvary outshot Heritage 14-7 and led in corner kicks 6-2.
Levi Carrington made seven saves in getting the shutout. Heritage’s Caleb Stamper made 11 saves in the first half and Chad McMillin stopped three in the second half.
Calvary (2-1 overall, 2-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) visits Hampshire on Monday at 5 p.m.
