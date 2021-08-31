CRESAPTOWN — Calvary scored its second straight dominating victory following its first loss of the year, routing Heritage, 7-0, behind five goals by Isaac Scritchfield.
“We had a slow start coming off the BW win, the first 20 minutes was unorganized, very little competitive edge,” Eagles head coach Wes Reed said. “We had one goal and we had a talk at halftime, and in 15 minutes that quickly changed. I was very pleased the team picked up their level of play to close the game out early in 2nd half.”
Coming off a 6-0 win against Bishop Walsh, the Eagles took 24 minutes to tally their first score of the contest Tuesday, when Scritchfield broke the scoreless draw with an unassisted strike.
The high-scoring Scritchfield tallied four more goals after the intermission on two assists by Connor Gordon, one by Luke Reed and one more unassisted.
Gordon garnered Calvary’s sixth goal assisted by Reed — the Eagles’ fifth score in 17 second-half minutes — and Reed Jackson accounted for the team’s final goal, assisted by Austin McCleary.
Calvary outshot Heritage, 19-1, and had all seven corners on the day.
Levi Carrington only needed to make on save to collect his fifth shutout of the season, thanks to the solid work of his defense in front of him.
“Our defense has been playing extremely well,” coach Reed said. “It’s easier to get shutouts with a backline steady. Eli Leith and Noah Robinette have been starting to jell really well.”
Caleb Stamper made 11 saves for Heritage.
Calvary (5-1) faces Cumberland Valley on the road Friday at 4:30 p.m.
