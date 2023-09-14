HAGERSTOWN — A goal in each half and a stout defense led Calvary Christian to a 2-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference victory over host Heritage Academy on Wednesday.
Ben McGrew gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 38:39 when he scored on a pass over a defender from Reed Jackson. McGrew's score came from 25 yards out.
With 72:01 on the clock in the second half, Sammy Scritchfield scored in the corner of the net after taking a pass from Riley O'Brien.
The Eagles led in shots, 7-4, and Heritage had one more corner kick than Calvary, 2-1. Both Calvary's Levi Carrington and Heritage's Chad McMillin made four saves in goal.
Calvary Christian (3-4-1, 3-2-1 MDCC) plays at Hope for Hyndman in Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 4:30.
