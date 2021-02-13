CRESAPTOWN — A game removed from securing its first victory of the campaign, Calvary, with a 12-point lead entering the fourth, was just eight minutes away from adding another notch to its belt against New Life on Senior Night.
The Eagles' defense communicated on screens and grabbed seemingly every defensive board, their offense — led by the trio of Colby Mallery, Ashby Whitacre and Noah Robinette — staved off every developing Ram burst.
But whether it was the full-court pressure by New Life, tired legs, missed free throws or a combination of all three, Calvary let the Rams back into the game, and they sent it to overtime. Despite a hard-fought effort, battling through two extra periods, Calvary fell 70-67 to drop to 1-7.
"It's always a disappointment coming out with a loss, especially a double-overtime game like that," Eagles head coach Scott Mallery said. "Down there they were beating us 37-13 after the first quarter, 53-23 at halftime. I'm proud of the way we played to go up by 14 at one point in the third.
"But their intensity was there in the fourth, our's wasn't. Bad passes, not very good decisions, missed free throws just led to a game we let slip out of our fingers."
Facing a double-digit deficit entering the final quarter, New Life put its foot on the gas.
The Rams expanded their press, forcing Calvary to dribble in the open floor and hit outlet passes near the boundaries. When the Eagles did get the ball across half court, New Life employed a 2-3 zone with two guards trapping the ball handler deep beyond the three-point arc.
Calvary simply couldn't breathe.
"That's what happened down there in the beginning, they got us flustered," Mallery said. "What we talked about (going in), is that they can't put the press on if they don't score, and we did a good job just preventing that early on.
"But we got tired, lazy on defense and then they scored and were able to force turnovers. It got us in a cycle."
After Aidan James — who led New Life with 22 points on nine field goals, two of which came from beyond the arc — drilled a trey and laid in an easy two after a turnover on the next Eagle possession, what was once a 49-37 lead was just five in only two minutes.
Little by little, the Rams chipped away, and though Calvary tried its best to parry the barrage and hold on, New Life had all the momentum.
Calvary wasn't doing itself any favors, making just 13 of 25 foul shots.
Adrian Amaya finally tied it up for New Life with a minute left at 56-all, and after each team failed to score, Mallery called a timeout with 24.8 seconds left to draw up the winning play.
However, Colby Mallery — who finished with a team-high 16 points, adding nine boards and four steals — lost the ball on the way up and the game went to overtime. From then on, Calvary was running on fumes
Still, the Eagles had another golden opportunity to win it in the first overtime, again having the rock with just seconds on the clock tied 65-65, but the possession again yielded zero points.
While Calvary technically didn't lose the opening extra frame, the departure of big man Jackson Dayton, who fouled out with 17.9 seconds left in overtime, was devastating.
His absence was apparent. The Eagles were gashed repeatedly by give-and-goes and pick-and-rolls, as the exhausted legs of Calvary offered little resistance without their top post defender.
When New Life did miss, it seemed to get second and third chances to put it in the hole on every trip down the floor.
"We weren't getting through because it was happening so far down into the paint, so the guy had one step, two steps and had a layup," coach Mallery said. "I think some of the foul trouble that our big guys got into kept them from playing as aggressive as they could.
"Jackson is a team leader, especially on defense. Once they started taking it at him (once he was in foul trouble), we don't have anything we can do."
Still, Calvary had a pair of chances to send it to a third OT.
Down 69-67 with 10 seconds left, Connor O'Brien — who garnered four points, five rebounds and two assists — missed two straight shots from the charity stripe that would've tied it up.
After New Life split a pair from the foul line, Colby Mallery's three-point heave again drew iron: The final nail in the coffin.
Whitacre had another solid night offensively with 15 points; he also ended with five rebounds. Robinette tallied 15 points too, equalling Colby Mallery with a team-high nine boards.
The first three quarters were an entirely different ballgame.
Calvary scored the first seven points of the second quarter to give the boys from Cresaptown a 24-14 lead, capped by Whitacre drilling a 3-pointer from the left corner.
On the defensive end, Calvary was calling out the very screens that gouged them from the fourth quarter on. As a result, New Life was penalized for a myriad of moving screens — the Rams had 23 fouls called on them.
The same urgency the Eagles showcased during their first win against Faith a week prior had carried over.
"We thought we came out well, especially on the defensive side," coach Mallery said. "Offensively, we did pretty well during the first half into the third quarter."
Amaya drilled a 3-pointer to shave Calvary's lead to 29-25 late in the opening half, yet Dayton countered with a transition lay-in at the buzzer.
Colby Mallery then sunk a trey from the top of the key at the start of the second half, and the energy carried into the fourth in the form of a 12-point advantage.
But it didn't last, and Calvary made a few too many mistakes to grab its second win of the season. The Eagles will get another chance to win their second game on the road against Grace on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.