FREDERICK — Calvary made 10 three-pointers and was supplied 25 points by Ashby Whitaker, but a lopsided first quarter in favor of New Life — who made eight triples in the period alone — was too much to overcome. As the Eagles fell 81-68 to stumble to 0-2 on the young season.
The Rams came out firing over the opening eight minutes to take a 37-13 advantage, building a 30-point lead by the intermission.
Calvary battled back winning the final two quarters 45-28, pulling as close as eight at one point, but it couldn’t dig out of the early hole.
Whitaker made seven field goals, including five 3s, and was 7 for 10 from the free-throw line en route to his Eagle-high scoring total. Noah Robinette joined him in double figures with 10 points on five buckets, adding five assists.
Jackson Dayton paired nine points with a team-best 12 boards, and Colby Mallery ended with nine pints and six rebounds.
Connor O’Brien and Levi Carrington filled out the scoring for Calvary with eight and seven points, respectively.
For New Life, Colin Welker tallied a game-high 26 on nine makes, shooting 3 for 4 from the charity stripe. Three other Rams finished in double figures: Kyle Courts (16), Adrian Amaya (12) and Ryan Hanley (12).
The Eagles’ junior varsity team also fell to New Life, 38-34. They were led by Asher Westrom’s 15 points. Carrington added 10 with eight boards.
Calvary (0-2, 0-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) faces Cumberland Valley at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
