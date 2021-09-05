CHAMBERSBURG — Despite a hat trick by Isaac Scritchfield, Calvary fell to Cumberland Valley, 5-4, on the road.
The Eagles and Cumberland Valley have met in the previous three Mason Dixon Christian Conference title games, winning 2 of 3, but on Friday the Blazers came out firing, taking a 4-2 lead into the break that proved too steep to overcome.
“We were out-hustled, we were just outplayed,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “They wanted it more than we did. This is one of our rival game, we battled for the league championship with them the last three years.
“We weren’t ready, we didn’t match their intensity.”
Wyatt Pine gave Cumberland Valley a 1-0 edge in the third minute and doubled the edge with another goal in the 24th minute.
Calvary answered with an unassisted strike by Luke Reed in the 28th minute, and a corner by Connor Gordon found Scritchfield in the box for an equalizer at the 31:50 mark.
Cumberland Valley’s Max Crawford made sure his team led at the half, tallying a pair of goals before the intermission. The second was a last-minute score assisted by Mario Wiseman just before going into the locker room.
Wiseman upped CV’s advantage to 5-2 with an unassisted goal following 31 scoreless minutes to start the half.
Scritchfield trimmed into the deficit with a direct free kick bullet from 22 yards out around the wall and into the top right corner of goal, and he pulled the Eagles within one with a penalty in the 39th minute.
However, the Blazers hung on to win and remained undefeated on the season.
Levi Carrington did his best to give Calvary a chance with a game-high 17 saves in goal. Cumberland Valley keeper Aaron Minnier made seven stops.
Calvary (5-2) is home against Faith on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
