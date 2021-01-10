MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Ashby Whitacre scored a game-high 30 points but Faith Christian had four players score in double figures as the Eagles dropped their season-opening road game 70-66 Friday evening.
Whitacre's total points came on 10 baskets including a game-high five 3s and he was 50% from the foul line, hitting 5 of 10.
Colby Mallery added 19 points on seven baskets including one 3 and hit 4 of 7 free throws and had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Noah Robinette had six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Carter Lewis led Faith's scorers with 18 points on seven baskets and 1 of 2 free throws. He had three 3-pointers. Regis Jakstys and Finn Boehler each had 15 points and Chris Stewart scored 12.
A 24-18 second quarter by Faith gave it a 41-32 halftime lead. The Eagles responded with 23 points in the third quarter while limiting Faith to 15 to cut the deficit to one, 56-55, entering the fourth quarter.
Calvary took its first lead in the final eight minutes, but foul trouble on the Eagles allowed Faith to pull out the victory with a 14-11 margin.
Calvary also lost the junior varsity game, 33-32, on Faith's buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Brady Morgan led the Eagles with 10 points and Levi Carrington had nine with 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Calvary Christian (0-1, 0-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) visits New Life in Frederick on Tuesday.
