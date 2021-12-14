CUMBERLAND — Calvary took an early lead, but Shalom proved to be too much as the Eagles fell, 70-33, on Monday night.
The Flames hit 13 threes and outscored Calvary, 58-21, over the final three quarters to push the Eagles to 1-2 on the year.
“We have a lot to learn,” Calvary head coach Steve Robinette said. “We’re young, a whole new team, a whole new offense. We lost three starters from last year. We’re building.
“They’re coming together, they’re playing well. Obviously, tonight didn’t show it. The last two games we put up a pretty good fight, a pretty good showing. Tonight we just got out-hustled, out-rebounded. We’ll bounce back.”
Calvary played two tight games — falling to Morgantown Christian, 48-45, and beating Grace, 53-49 — to begin the season, and for the first eight minutes, the contest had all the makings of another competitive affair.
The Eagles opened to a 12-7 lead thanks to field goals from Noah Robinette, Levi Carrington, Ethan Livengood and Asher Westrom, but Shalom answered with an 8-0 run to take the first quarter, 15-12.
Shalom extended the burst to 17-4 en route to a 30-18 advantage at the intermission.
Caleb Roseman was a big reason why, hitting a trio of 3-pointers as part of his 11-point half to pace Shalom. Seven different Flames scored before the break.
Robinette buried a long three early in the second half to get Calvary going, yet the make didn’t affect a change in momentum. A barrage of threes poured in from Shalom, who would score the next 12 points to lead 44-21.
Shalom made nine 3-pointers after halftime, led by Connor Roseman, who drained four. Both Connor and Caleb Roseman made five triples for the contest and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Elijah Lehman, Bryce Martin and Ethan Hubers made a trey apiece.
“When you’ve got a whole forefront that can shoot threes and shoot them consistently, it’s a hard team to guard,” Steve Robinette said.
On Calvary’s offensive end, the Eagles never got hot. Following a 12-point opening quarter, they never eclipsed eight points in any of the ensuing three periods.
Coach Robinette puts the blame squarely on himself.
“A lot of it was me,” he said. “I did a lot of film, a lot of study on them, and they came out and ran something totally different than what I watched in the past.
“Even last week they played a game, and they ran mostly a 1-3-1, and they came up and manned up on us. I think they’ve done their research and they found our weak spot. Something we’re going to work on this week to improve.”
Carrington and Westrom were the high scorers for Calvary with 11 points each. Noah Robinette and Ethan Livengood both finished with five points.
Westrom was a bright spot for the Eagles in the second half. Even when Calvary was down for the fight, Westrom never stopped playing, at one point stripping a Shalom defender and going coast-to-coast for the score.
“Asher’s really stepped up. He started the year out a little slow. He gives it his all,” Steve Robinette said. “Asher, he’s a junior, and Brady Morgan, he’s a freshman. I moved him up to varsity this year, and he really gives it 100% as well.”
Calvary (1-2) will look to rebound when Heritage visits Cresaptown on Friday at 7 p.m.
