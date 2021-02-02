HAGERSTOWN — Calvary came close to knocking off one of its conference’s best Friday, edging in front in the final minute, but Heritage came alive when it mattered most to win 53-49.
Heritage, led by Caleb Stamper’s 18 points and Wade Horst’s 14, came into the deciding quarter clinging to a one-point lead. Calvary, however, found itself in the same position with just moments remaining.
But a few crucial errors by the Eagles were all Heritage needed to win by four.
Ashby Whitacre led Calvary’s scoring with 17 points on six makes, shooting 3 for 4 from the line. Noah Robinette also hit double figures with 10 points on four buckets and he tied for a team-best with seven rebounds.
Colby Mallery stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Connor O’Brien, who also tallied nine points, stole possession a game-high eight times.
Jackson Dayton finished with seven rebounds.
Calvary (0-6, 0-5 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) came out to a seven-point hole early. The Eagles responded with a 9-2 run to even the scoring at 12-all at the end of the opening frame.
Heritage banked in a buzzer-beating three at the half to trim Calvary’s 25-19 lead in half. Despite the early success, the Eagles couldn’t pull away, and Heritage did just enough to win its fifth conference contest.
Calvary faces Shalom at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
