CRESAPTOWN — Calvary head coach Scott Mallery had seen enough during the third quarter on Thursday night.
As Shalom's Aiden Jones scored another easy bucket, he led all scorers with 31 points, five players rose off the Eagles' bench. Winning was out of the question, the only silver lining that could be gleaned from the drubbing was to get the bench some much-needed experience.
Of course, Mallery also wasn't opposed to sending a message to the five Eagles returning to the nest either.
Though the underclassmen and the fans willing them to enter the scorebook made an otherwise uneventful second half exciting, Shalom would go on to crush Calvary, 71-38.
"We really showed that we weren't prepared," Mallery said. "Whether it was a week without basketball, or just coming out not ready to play. ... It may have been a game we should've been a little closer.
"Our shots weren't falling. Defensively, we weren't keeping up with our assignments. They were making all kinds of threes. We lacked aggressiveness, we weren't boxing out. Until a little bit of energy in the second half, we didn't really show anything."
That energy Mallery referenced came down 57-27 with 1:51 left in the third frame. Connor O'Brien, who got a breather earlier in the quarter, was the lone starter to survive the wholesale substitution.
Freshman Levi Carrington scored a pair of baskets for four points, and sophomore Ethan Livengood made a two-pointer himself, to provide a spark in what would have been a meaningless stretch if based only off the scoreboard.
"No one was really showing any energy," Mallery said. "A lot of our games have been close this year, so our bench players haven't been able to get a lot of game time.
"Here was a time to see what they could do, and they showed a little bit of energy. Even the five starters, when they were on the bench, they were cheering on our subs. Hopefully they can take that to the future."
Ashby Whitacre was the lone Calvary player in double-figures with 10 points on three field-goals, shooting 4 for 4 from the line.
Jackson Dayton added nine on three makes, one from deep, and 2 for 2 from the stripe. Colby Mallery contributed seven points on three buckets.
On the other side, Jones was so electric he nearly eclipsed the Eagles' high-scorer in the opening eight minutes. He exploded for nine points in the first, accumulating 19 by halftime with four three-pointers.
Defensively, Jones used his length and active hands to hound Calvary, making it difficult for the Eagles to get the ball to the soft spot of Shalom's zone. By the intermission, the Flames' lead was up to 44-18.
"He's very athletic. Up at their court, he probably had a half-dozen steals," coach Mallery said. "We knew it was tough to get around him at the top of the 1-3-1, and we still made some mistakes trying to pass over him.
"He hurt us, not only on drives, he made outside shots too."
When Calvary swapped its lineup in the third quarter, Shalom called off the dogs too. As a result, 11 different Flames scored points Thursday. Josh Palm tallied 13 points, second most on the team, on five makes — three from beyond the arc.
Calvary (0-6) will look to use the momentum it built from the fourth quarter, its subs outscored Shalom 11-8, when the Eagles take on Faith at home tonight at 7 p.m. in search of their first win.
"We played (Faith) very tight down there, so we're just coming out trying to get the kids their first victory," Mallery said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.