CRESAPTOWN — In the wake of a humbling beatdown by Shalom on Thursday, Calvary took a long look in the mirror.
During the postgame locker room meeting, Eagles head coach Scott Mallery questioned his team's desire after a 0-6 start. Less than 24 hours later, each and every starter was smiling ear-to-ear when they came off the floor for good.
Calvary was a different team against Faith on Friday, and its defense — lackadaisical against the Flames — had 27 steals. Ashby Whitacre exploded for 16 points in the third quarter, he ended with 26, as the Eagles scored a decisive 48-18 win, their first of the season.
"We were thinking that tonight would be a major turning point in our season," Mallery said. "The kids in the first half showed on defense what we really wanted. Offensively, we weren't there, so we challenged the kids. Ashby Whitacre came on fire in the third, and the rest of the team played well and made a lot of good passes.
"It's good to get that first win, and hopefully it can lead to some future wins."
A day prior, Mallery pulled his starters off the floor late in the third out of vexation, with Calvary in a more than 30-point hole. That decision just might've been the wake-up call the squad needed.
The Eagles held Faith to five points during the entire first half, and the urgency was apparent in everything they did.
They dove to the floor for loose balls, boxed out on missed shots, jumped passing lanes to intercept errant feeds and, most importantly, made sure past mistakes stayed out of consciousness.
Five Calvary players had at least four steals — Connor O'Brien garnered a team-best six, Jackson Dayton and Noah Robinette stole possession five times, and Whitacre and Levi Carrington had four apiece. Colby Mallery led the rebounding with eight boards.
Playing with nothing to lose, the Eagles' defense was stifling.
Eli Hobbs' field goal in the first quarter and Chris Stewart's free throw in the second sandwiched 12 minutes of scoreless basketball for the Falcons. Faith's eight points in the third were its highest total — Calvary, meanwhile, had 22 in that frame.
Hobbs and Stewart were Faith's leading scorers with six and five points, respectively.
Although Calvary's tenacious defense starred over the opening 16 minutes, the Eagles only had a 13-point lead at the break due to eight missed foul shots. One run by Faith had the potential to erase an entire half of tireless effort.
Enter Whitacre.
Robinette — who was second on the team with nine points and had a team-high five assists, drove the baseline and swung a skip pass to Whitacre in the left corner. He hit nothing but net from deep, a make that gave him all the confidence in the world.
Whitacre followed up his trey with a fadeaway two, a lay-in plus the foul and a transition score as part of an 11-2 run to begin the second half. With a now-comfortable 29-7 margin, all Calvary had to do was finish.
"Ashby is one of our best offensive players, and when other teams are shutting him down and he's not been able to move, it really limits our offense," coach Mallery said of Whitacre, who added four rebounds to his game-high scoring total. "He can bring a lot of other people's games up, and he showed that tonight, especially during the third quarter."
Mallery could've pulled his starters with the team up 40-11 going into the fourth, but he wanted to get his team experience in what has been a rare situation so far in 2021.
"We've had some leads in the past that we haven't been able to hold, so I wanted to make sure that we secured it," Mallery said. "We didn't want to run up the score, just give us some time so we could get the subs in against actual varsity competition for future years."
After makes by Whitacre and Robinette made it 45-13 with six minutes left, Mallery finally pulled the plug and went to his bench — just like the night before, but with a significantly different tenor.
The high-point of the night may have been when Ethan Livengood, who hasn't seen much playing time thus far, stepped into a deep three-pointer and swished it from Steph Curry range.
Patches of fans rose to their feet in appreciation of the sophomore, and the bench erupted with a raucous celebration with one player even dubbing it, "The greatest shot ever made in this gym."
That likely is an exaggeration, but the comment encapsulated the palpable elation permeating throughout the building. After six defeats in as many tries, the kids were enjoying it.
There's still work to be done for Calvary. Mallery has aspirations of a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Final Four run, and he hopes his team can win a few more times this year to lock up a higher seed to make that possible.
"I'm very proud of the boys, and we take each loss to heart," he said. "We knew that we had a better team than our record showed, so hopefully this will get us going for the rest of the year."
The Eagles (1-6) were scheduled to get a rematch with Cumberland Valley on Monday, but that's been postponed due to a COVID issue. Their next game will be on Tuesday at Morgantown (West Virginia) Christian at 7 p.m.
