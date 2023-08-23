CRESAPTOWN — Calvary's soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 home win over Grace Academy.
Dave Ziler made his debut as head coach of the Eagles, taking over for Wes Reed who led Calvary to three straight Mason-Dixon Christian Conference titles.
Caleb Noll gave Grace the lead at the 15:45 mark off a Carson Feeser assist inside the six yard box. Sammy Scritchfield responded off a Riley O'Brien assist from about 25 yards out, tying the game at the 28:15 mark.
Tied at 1 at halftime, Grace took the lead on a Feeser goal. The shot hit off an Eagle defender and into the net. Calvary again tied the game when O'Brien found Elijah Ziler 18 yards out at the 55:15 mark.
Scritchfield found O'Brien at the 63:56 mark who scored from the six yard box for the Eagles first lead and the eventual game winning goal.
Grace finished with a 17-7 advantage in shots and 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
Levi Carrington started in goal for Calvary and recorded 15 saves. Lawson Aikens saved two shots for Grace.
The Eagles host Faith Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
