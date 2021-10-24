GREENCASTLE, Pa. — When Calvary star goalscorer Isaac Scritchfield went down with a broken collarbone in a tie game late in the first half, it would’ve been understandable if the Eagles folded against No. 1 Cumberland Valley.
But Calvary didn’t miss a beat, the players rallied and led by Luke Reed, who garnered a hat trick, the No. 2 Eagles surpassed Cumberland Valley, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Reed golden goal header to win the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference title for the third time in four years.
“Their ability to play without Isaac was nothing less than amazing,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “The next 11 guys and the subs played at a level they hadn’t played at all season. They were resilient again.
“It was good match. Cumberland Valley is a good team. ... We matched them, and we took the opportunity that was in front of us.”
Entering Saturday, the Eagles had been without the services of goalkeeper Levi Carrington over the past week and Scritchfield had been banged up. With Cumberland Valley entering with a 19-1 record, winning a second straight MDCC title was a tall order.
Wyatt Pine tallied the first goal of the contest on a Mario Wiseman assist to give Cumberland Valley a 1-0 lead 7:40 into the contest.
Scritchfield had the answer, levelling the tally on a score, assisted by Luke Reed, in the 25th minute. However, about 10 minutes later, Scritchfield sustained an injury and didn’t return.
Cumberland Valley took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second half, assisted by Wiseman, and things leaked bleak for the squad from Cresaptown.
Reed earned a penalty kick for Calvary after breaking down the defense and drawing a foul form a pair of Cumberland Valley defender, a chance he took to tie the score at 2-2 in the 21st minute of the second half.
Reed gave the Eagles a 3-2 edge, assisted by Connor Gordon, in the 37th minute, but Cumberland Valley wouldn’t go away. Josh Rowe hit a perfect free kick from 39 yards out, and Pine volleyed the service into the corner of the net with 35 seconds left to send it to extra time.
Reed came up big again in the extra period, and Jordan Franklin struck a pinpoint free kick of his own from 40 yards away that Reed headed into net for the win just 1:00 into overtime.
In Calvary’s last four contests, three of them — Bishop Walsh, Shalom and Cumberland Valley — have went to overtime, and Reed has headed in the golden goal in each of them.
Calvary outshot Cumberland Valley, 13-8, and had a 5-2 edge in corner kicks. Carrington made five saves in the winning effort, and Cumberland Valley keeper Gabe Beckering made nine saves.
The win improved Calvary to 20-3-1 and dropped Cumberland Valley to 19-2. Both of the Blazers two losses this year have come at the hands of the Eagles.
Reed was voted the MDCC tournament’s Most Valuable Player with six goals and four assists in three games. Two of his scores were game winners.
Scritchfield, Franklin and Noah Robinette, who helped Calvary to quarterfinal and semifinal wins filling in at keeper for Calvary in Carrington’s absence, were picked or the All-Tournament team.
The MDCC also announced its season awards, with Scritchfield being named the season’s Most Outstanding Player. Reed was named a first-team selection, and Eli Leith, Franklin and Gordon slotted in on the second team.
Calvary is headed to Zenia, Ohio, next for the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament next week, which runs Wednesday through Friday and features 24 teams.
The Eagles took the NCSAA Division 2 title in 2018 and Division 1 in 2019.
Calvary kicks off its tournament run against No. 2 Life Center, New Jersey, on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Eagles are the No. 5 seeds.
