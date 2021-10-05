MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — On Calvary Christian’s second goal of a 4-0 victory at Faith, senior Isaac Scritchfield scored his 100th goal of his Eagle career.
“I’m glad we won,” he said afterward. “I’m glad my team was behind me and helped me get my 100th goal!”
He didn’t have to wait too long to hit the milestone.
Luke Reed scored on an assist from Scritchfield 3:30 into the first half. Scritchfield’s goal came 1:20 later.
Scritchfield’s 101st goal came at the 23:45 mark of the first half unassisted.
Calvary Christian (13-2-1, 9-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) scored its final goal three minutes into the second half when Connor Gordon scored on an assist from Levi Zewatsky.
“We were solid on our midfield control of the ball,” said head coach Wes Reed.
The Eagles dominated in shots on goal, 16-3, and in corner kicks, 10-1 and Levi Carrington was charged with only making three saves. Faith’s Elijah Hobbs stopped 12 shots.
Calvary Christian hosts Rockwood, Pennsylvania, in a non-conference game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
