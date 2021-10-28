CRESAPTOWN — Four Calvary Christian players had double-doubles in leading the Eagles over visiting Holly Grove 3-1 in the second round of the Maryland Christian Schools Tournament Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles, who had a first-round bye, will play Saturday in the semifinal at Rosedale Baptist School in Rosedale at 6 p.m.
Against Westover’s Holly Grove, the Eagles took control early winning the first two games 25-15 and 25-5. Holly Grove battled back and won the third game 25-23 before the Eagles took the match with a 25-11 victory.
“We knew that Holly Grove was going to be tough and our defense shut down their attacks,” said Eagles head coach John Wall. “We had a total of 13 blocks and the attacks of (Emmy) Wilson and (Bethany) Carrington were some of their highest of the season. They were really able to carry us with kills tonight.”
Wilson led the team with 16 kills and had 14 digs, eight points and five blocks. Carrington made 22 service points and had 11 kills, eight blocks and six aces.
Allie Scritchfield had 37 assists, 10 points, two digs and two kills. Shilah Ganoe led with 19 digs, scoring 12 points with eight kills and an ace. Izzy Kendall had 12 digs, nine points, six kills and two aces and Sadie Strawderman scored 15 points, had five kills and digs and scored two aces.
Holly Grove (12-4) is out of the tournament while Calvary Christian, the three-time defending Mason-Dixon Christian Conference champion, improves to 23-3.
Fort Hill 3, Frankfort 0
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill ended its regular season on a high, gathering a sweep over Frankfort, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21, on Wednesday.
Brooklyne Noel led the way with a double-double, recording 20 kills and 15 digs to go along with eight points and one block.
Ryley Palumbo added a team-high 28 assists, six points, six digs and one kill. Chloe DelSignore added a team-high 22 digs with two points.
The Falcons swept the junior varsity match, winning 25-18 in both sets. Leading the Sentinels was Cailin Robertson with six points, two digs and one kill. Alexis Galica added six points and two kills and Liz O’Neal five assists and a pair of kills.
On Tuesday, Palumbo recorded a triple-double to lead Fort Hill to a 3-1 win over Bishop Walsh.
She finished with 37 assists, 17 digs, 10 points and two kills, as the Sentinels split the opening two sets, 25-9 and 18-25, before taking the match, 25-13 and 25-16.
Noel added a double-double with 25 kills, 10 digs, seven points and two blocks. DelSignore tacked on a team-high 30 digs and three points.
The Sentinels took the jayvee match in two, 25-22 and 28-26, behind 19 assists and three points by O’Neal. Jaiden Fradiska tacked on eight points, seven digs and four kills and Talia Young had five points and four kills.
Fort Hill (10-3) awaits its playoff fate.
Mountain Ridge 3, Southern 0
FROSTBURG — Ella Snyder recorded a double-double, leading Mountain Ridge to a sweep over Southern in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night.
The Miners won the sets handily, 25-13, 25-9 and 25-9.
Snyder tallied 14 kills and 11 service points with six digs, while Kirkwood added a team-high 18 service points with seven aces and four kills.
Avery Tipton tacked on 11 assists, eight service points, five aces and three digs. Kaitlyn Simpson had an all-around performance of seven assists, seven digs, five service points and three aces.
Mountain Ridge (9-6) awaits its playoff seeding, as do the Rams.
