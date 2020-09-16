MARTINSBURG, W.Va — Calvery volleyball continued its undefeated start to the 2020 campaign on Tuesday, beating Faith, 3-2, in an exciting down-to-the-wire battle to hand the Falcons their first defeat of the year.
“Faith had a really good offense,” Eagles head coach John Wall said. “The two middle Emilys (Emily Wilson and Emmy Speis) did well to contain them. We struggled at times getting our offense going, but outside hitters Madi Dayton, Kaitlyn Wilson and Zoe Pifer really put the pressure on their attacks. They were a tough team.”
The fifth-set tiebreak was preceded up by a 25-22 opening set win by the Eagles, a second set in favor of Faith by the same scoreline, a dominating 25-10 third set won by Calvary and a Faith-won fourth set by a 25-21 scoreline.
Calvary took the decisive fifth set 15-12 to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Falcons fall to 4-1.
The Eagles were led by Madi Dayton, who dominated the action with a team-high 23 kills and 55 digs. The senior also had eight service points and two aces.
Pifer was the game’s best server, tallying 28 points on serve and six aces, to go along with her 14 kills and 25 digs.
Kaitlyn Wilson played the part of the leading distributor with 27 assists. The senior also had 22 digs, 12 service points and an ace.
Emily Wilson notched a game-high 11 blocks, adding four kills; Sadie Strawderman finished with 11 service points, two aces and six digs; Freshman Allie Scritchfield tallied 10 assists, nine service points and eight digs.
Emmy Speis had 14 service points, four aces and four blocks; Cassandra Cessna had two kills and five digs; Brenna Jackson added 14 digs.
Calvary faces New Life at home on Friday with the junior varsity team kicking off the action at 4:30 p.m.
The JV squad also beat Faith. The Eagles won 2-0 (25-8, 25-19).
Paw Paw 3Union 1
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Halle Galliher scored 18 service points with six aces to help Paw Paw defeat Union 3-1 Monday evening at Paw Paw High School.
The Tigers won the first game 25-18, then the Pirates took the next three 25-10, 25-20, 25-11.
Paw Paw’s Janae Hott scored 13 points with two aces, Addions Ross had 11 points with team-highs in aces with eight and seven kills. Alexis Barker had five points and kills and two aces.
Angel Getz and Kirsten Vanmeter each had 11 points for Union.
Paw Paw’s middle school team defeated Union’s 2-0 on game scores of 25-6 and 25-23.
Lydia Ross led the Pirates with 12 points, Kayle Lamonds had eight and Shayla Tanouye scored six.
The middle school team hosts Capon Bridge on Friday while the varsity travels to Petersburg on Monday.
The Pirates game on Thursday with Trinity was canceled due to Monongalia County being red in the latest state coronavirus test metric.
