FREDERICK — Bethany Carrington’s kill in the fifth and deciding set gave undefeated Calvary Christian a thrilling 3-2 victory at New Life Tuesday evening in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference action.
The Eagles, one day after winning three close games at Fort Hill, had to battle back to remain unbeaten. Game scores were 15-25, 25-13, 27-25, 13-25 and 15-13.
In the fifth set and tied at 13-all, Aiyana Yoder’s kill put the Eagles up one and Carrington’s kill ended the match.
“Tough night for us,” said Calvary Christian head coach John Wall. “We had trouble passing from their top server, giving away strings of points. We were continually trying to dig out of a hole. The defense was a little off.
“Our attacks made up for it. In the long run, it was a good win in a tough gym.”
Emy Wilson, Allie Scritchfield and Carrington led the Eagles. Wilson and Carrington both had triple doubles while Scritchfield had a double double as did Shilah Ganoe.
Wilson made 20 digs, had 18 kills, scored 10 points with two aces and five blocks. Carrington led the team with 37 digs and 14 kills. She also scored 11 points and had a block. Scritchfield led with 29 assists and scored 12 points. Yoder was the scoring leader with 18 points while adding four kills and two digs. Ganoe made 20 digs, scored 10 points and had eight kills.
“We’re at the midway point of our season,” Wall said. The Eagles are 12-0 overall and 7-0 MDCC. “Our girls give credit God credit for our wins. There is not a time between games that you won’t see them saying a prayer.”
Calvary also won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Game scores were 25-6, 22-26 and 15-4.
New Life drops to 4-2 in the conference, tied for third with Heritage. Grace is second at 6-1 behind Calvary.
The Eagles visit Shalom on Friday beginning with the junior varsity at 4:30 followed by the varsity at 5:30.
Mtn. Ridge 3, Allegany 1
CUMBERLAND — Balance scoring helped lead Mountain Ridge over host Allegany Tuesday evening.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Miners’ Avery Tipton and Ella Snyder had double doubles and Kaitlyn Simpson and Kendall Kirkwood combined to score 22 service points. Simpson had 12 and Kirkwood 10. Both Simpson and Kirkwood had two aces. Kirkwood had eight digs, seven blocks and five kills while Simpson made six assists and had five digs.
Tipton led the team with 18 assists and had 14 digs. Snyder made 16 kills and had 11 digs. Snyder and Tipton both had nine service points.
Kinsey Hostetler and Allison Leatherman led the Campers. Hostetler scored 13 points and made 19 digs with five aces and an assist. Leatherman scored 11 points, had seven digs, four kills and a block. Zoey Rhodes and Anika Stylinski combined for 23 assists led by Stylinski’s 12. Rhodes scored six points and had nine digs while Stylinski had six digs and scored three points.
Ada McFarland added eight kills and five blocks for the Campers.
Led by Leilani Morgret, Allegany won the junior varsity match 2-1 by scores of 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11. Morgret finished with 11 points and six aces, six kills and two blocks.
Lexi Johnston added five points and two digs and Ava Strother had seven assists, two points, a dig and a kill.
Makayla Ziler had seven service points and Mollie Slaubaugh had six for the Miners.
Both teams play Thursday. Allegany hosts Northern and 2-0 Mountain Ridge is at Keyser.
Fort Hill 3 Southern 1
OAKLAND — Jovie Breitfeller had a double double to help Fort Hill defeat host Southern for its first win of the season in four tightly contested games Tuesday evening.
Breitfeller led with a game-high 18 kills and had 17 digs as the Sentinels won by game scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Jaidee Guinn also had 17 digs for the Sentinels and Alysa Shoemaker made 15 assists.
Southern was led by Lauryn Bishoff with 12 assists and four aces. Alexia Wolf made six kills and had three aces, and Caroline Argabrite made five kills and had two blocks.
Fort Hill’s Talia Young had five kills and three blocks.
The Sentinels’ junior varsity team remained undefeated at 4-0 with a 2-0 victory. Game scores were 25-9 and 25-22.
Kearstyn Rice had four aces and two kills for Fort Hill. Southern’s Adeline Wilson had a kill and two aces and Madison Wolf scored nine service points.
Fort Hill (1-3) visits Berlin, Pennsylvania, on Monday at 7 p.m. and Southern visits Lighthouse Christian Academy on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
Frankfort 3 Allegany 1
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort outlasted visiting Allegany in four close games on Monday evening.
The Falcons won 25-20, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-20.
Myla Lee and Kinsey Hostetler led the Campers with 10 service points each. Ada McFarland had 10 kills and three blocks, Zoey Rhodes scored seven points, had 11 assists and made four digs. Hostetler added three aces and made eight digs. Lee had nine digs and an ace.
Allison Leatherman scored eight points, had seven digs, three kills and two assists.
The Falcons also won the junior varsity match by game scores of 25-15, 21-25 and 25-20.
The Campers’ McKenzie Monahan scored 11 points, had three kills and two aces. Addy Buskirk had eight points, four kills, two aces and digs, and Ava Strother led with eight assists and had two points and a dig.
Individual statistics for Frankfort were unavailable for both matches.
Northern 3 Hancock 0
ACCIDENT — Shorthanded Northern swept visiting Hancock Monday evening.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-7.
The Huskies were led by Braelyn Brenneman’s six kills and three blocks as team-leader Michaela Brenneman is sidelined with an injury. Demi Ross had six aces, seven kills and a block.
Madison Seese made three aces, had a team-high 10 kills, made four digs and two blocks.
Northern also won the junior varsity match by game scores of 25-10 and 25-11 led by Lily Chambers, Lydia Rosenberger and Marisa Perez.
Chambers had five kills, three aces and a block. Rosenberger had five assists and two aces, while Perez scored five aces and had two assists.
Northern visits Allegany on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.