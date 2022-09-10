CRESAPTOWN — Emy Wilson and Allie Scritchfield both had double doubles as Calvary Christian cruised past Broadfording in a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference game Friday evening on the Eagles’ floor.
The undefeated Eagles won their third straight by game scores of 25-4, 25-12 and 25-8. The improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
Wilson led with 11 kills, 10 points, five aces and two digs and Scritchfield had a game-high 23 assists, 13 points, two aces and a kill.
Bethany Carrington made 10 kills and had four points and two digs. Traci Michael led the team with 10 digs and she scored nine points.
The junior varsity also won handily, 25-8 and 25-4.
Calvary Christian plays Monday at Fort Hill beginning at 5:30 for the junior varsity and 6:30 for the varsity.
