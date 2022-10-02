CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield, Bethany Carrington and Shilah Ganoe all had double-doubles as Calvary Christian remained unbeaten, defeating visiting Cumberland Valley 3-0 Thursday evening on Senior Night.
The Eagles cruised, winning the first two sets 25-11 and taking the third 25-6.
Scritchfield led the team with 30 assists and scored 15 points with four aces and two kills. Carrington made 12 kills, had 11 digs with two blocks, two points and two aces, and Ganoe had 12 digs and struck 11 kills, scoring nine points and three aces.
“Our seniors have done a tremendous job this season, getting the ball away and puttng the others off their heals with their blocks,” Eagles head coach John Wall said of Emy Wilson and Aiyana Yoder. “They’re both great leaders and I look forward to seeing where they end up playing college volleyball.”
Wilson finished with 12 kills, had nine digs and two blocks. Yoder scored 11 points and had a team-leading six aces. She made five kills and had two digs.
Including two tri-matches, Calvary improved to 20-0 overall and 12-0 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
The junior varsity won 2-0 by a pair of 25-10 sets.
The Eagles travel to Broadfording on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. for the junior varsity followed by the varsity match at 5 p.m. A victory will clinch the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
Mountain Ridge 3 Northern 0
ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge, led by Ella Snyder’s triple-double, swept host Northern on Thursday evening.
Game scores were unavailable.
Snyder led with 16 kills, had 11 digs, 10 points and three aces. Mia DeCarlo and Avery Tipton both had double-doubles. DeCarlo had 14 digs, 11 points, nine kills and an ace and Tipton had 18 assists, 10 digs, eight points and a kill. Emilee Ritchie had six blocks, three kills, two points and an ace.
Northern was paced by Madison Seese’s 12 kills, seven blocks, three digs, two aces and an assist. Ady Taylor had a double-double with a team-high 19 assists, 13 digs, three blocks and two aces. Demi Ross added two aces and digs and had eight kills.
Northern won the junior varsity match 2-0 with game scores 25-12 and 25-17. Marisa Perez had five aces, six assists and a kill. Natalie Reed had four aces and five kills.
For the Miners, Anne Baker had four service points and Kayden Wilson two.
Northern visits Keyser on Monday and Mountain Ridge hosts Southern on Tuesday.
Northern 3 Allegany 0
ACCIDENT — Balanced scoring helped Northern sweep visiting Allegany on Wednesday evening.
The Huskies won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16. Ady Taylor led with a double-double, having a team-high 23 assists, 11 digs and an ace. Braelyn Brenneman had five kills, 11 blocks and a dig while Madison Seese had 10 blocks, nine kills, two aces and an assist.
The Campers were led by Ada McFarland’s seven kills, three blocks and an assist.
Kinsey Hostetler had 21 digs and an ace and Zoey Rhodes had 15 digs and six assists. Allegany rallied to win the junior varsity match 2-1. After dropping the first set 24-26, the Campers took the next two 25-19 and 15-13.
Ava Strother led with 14 assists, two digs and a block. Chloe DeBlock had 16 digs, two kills and an ace and Leilani Morgret made six kills, two aces and a dig and a block.
Natalie Reed led Northern with five aces, six kills, four digs and two blocks.
Allegany hosts Hampshire on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with the junior varsity starting play at 5:30 p.m.
