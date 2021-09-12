CRESAPTOWN — Emily Wilson had a quadruple double to lead Calvary Christian over Faith in a 5-set, 3-2 thriller on Friday.
Calvary opened a two-game lead, winning 25-18 and 25-19, before Faith rallied to tie it in the next two games, 25-19 and 25-14. Calvary won the deciding game 15-13.
Leading the attack was Wilson, who connected for 12 kills from the middle and adding 10 blocks to stymie the Falcons. A defense of 11 digs with 10 points and an ace recorded a quadruple double for the junior.
“Wilson continues to be a dominant presence at the net for Calvary,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “She just gets better and better with every game and once she finds her stride, she will be unstoppable.”
Eagles’ setter Allie Scritchfield turned in a triple double with 27 assists, 15 points and 13 digs.
Senior captain Sadie Strawderman had 20 saves, 11 points, an ace and eight kills.
“As our lone senior, Strawderman is doing a wonderful job leading our team,” Wall said. “Leading such a young team is not an easy ask we coaches put on her but she is answering the call.”
Bethany Carrington recorded a double double with 28 digs and 14 points. She also had six kills, two blocks and an ace.
Shilah Ganoe scored 21 points and had 21 digs, six kills, two assists and an ace and Izzy Kendall scored 15 points, had 25 digs, four kills, a team-leading three aces and an assist.
“This was a match we were not expecting,” Wall said. “Faith was able to find some weakness in our defense and they turned the momentum in their favor to tie it up and send us into a tie break. Calvary answered with our never give up attitude and with coaches Heather Wilson and Rebeccah Carrington at the helm, we showed again, we play to the end.”
Calvary (5-1, 4-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) plays at New Life on Tuesday and Grace Academy on Friday.
