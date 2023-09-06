CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield had a double-double and Calvary Christian’s overall team balance was too much for Broadfording to handle as the undefeated Eagles swept the visiting Lions 3-0 Tuesday evening.
Game scores were 25-5, 25-13 and 25-8.
Scritchfield led with 25 assists, 12 points with five aces and two kills.
“Our teamwork continues to improve,” said Calvary Christian head coach John Wall. “All our girls put in a solid performance tonight on defense not leaving Broadfording very much room on the court to score on us.
“Offensively, our serves presented a problem for the Lions who spent most of their serve receive free balling right back to us for an easy put away for our Lady Eagles.”
Calvary’s Bethany Carrington led the team with nine kills, five points, nine digs and an ace. Shilah Ganoe added eight kills, four points, six digs and an assist. Paula Ganoe made six kills, had nine points, 11 digs and three aces.
Tracy Michael had six kills, nine points, five aces and eight digs while Allie Maust scored seven points, had an ace and made eight digs.
The junior varsity team as won, 2-0 with game scores of 25-15 and 25-11.
The Eagles (6-0 overall, 5-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) plays another conference match on Friday at Cumberland Valley Christian School beginning at 5 p.m. The junior varsity match begins the action at 4 p.m.
