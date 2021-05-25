HAGERSTOWN — After having served as an assistant coach since the 2008 season, Don Swogger was asked to take over Calvary Christian baseball as its head coach in 2016.
His goal was to strengthen the program and one day win a championship.
He remembers meeting with two ambitious eighth graders and together they envisioned that 2020 would be the year that Calvary would win the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship.
During the 2020 pre-season, the team appeared to have the talent and skills to make their goal a reality. However, COVID-19 canceled both their season and hopes for a conference championship.
Last year, Calvary graduated four seniors and another player transferred.
The Eagles had to make changes and put key players in positions that were new to them.
“I think this is one of the reasons why we were so successful this year,” head coach Don Swogger said. “Players were willing to make personal sacrifices for the team.”
Even after losing their starting right fielder to a season-ending injury in the early part of this season, players stepped up and competed hard to gain a starting position.
“I am so proud of how our team has conducted themselves over this past season,” Swogger said. “They have worked hard, played with big hearts, always believed in each other and played with character. Each time they took the field only two things counted. God and baseball.
“We didn’t have a good season opener, in fact we got crushed. We only had two weeks to prepare, it was cold and our boys were pretty nervous. But if you look at our two other losses this season, we only fell short by three total runs and we ended up going undefeated in our conference (8-0) and ended the season on a 10-game win streak!”
Before the championship game started, Swogger took a carbon copy of his line-up card and wrote five alumni names on it. Names and jersey numbers of four seniors who didn’t get to live out their dreams and an alumni who had passed away a few months ago. He also dedicated this season to his mother who passed away in January to COVID.
During the post game celebration, he spotted three of his seniors from last year.
“We hugged each other and I told them, this one was for you, too,” he said, then pulled out his carbon copy line-up card and shared it with them.
“I wanted them to be a part of this victory.”
This was the first time in the team’s baseball history that Calvary had an undefeated conference record and it became the first to win a championship.
