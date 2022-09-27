CRESAPTOWN — Morgantown Christian became the lastest team to fall to unbeaten Calvary Christian Monday on the Eagles’ floor.
Four Calvary players recorded double-doubles as the Eagles won 25-8, 25-16 and 25-13.
Emy Wilson, Shilah Ganoe, Allie Scritchfield and Traci Michael all finished with double-doubles.
Scritchfield led the team with 27 assists, had 10 points and three aces. Wilson made 14 kills, had 13 digs, scored eight points with four aces and made three blocks. Ganoe had 21 digs, 12 points with three aces and she made six kills. Michael had 17 digs, 12 points and an ace.
Bethany Carrington made 10 kills, had seven digs, scored six points and made three blocks and Aiyana Yoder scored 18 points with an ace and she had two kills and a pair of digs.
Morgantown won the junior varsity match, 2-1, with game scores of 21-25, 25-23 and 17-15. The Eagles won the middle school match, 2-0.
Calvary (17-0) hosts Grace in a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference match today at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game beginning at 4:30.
