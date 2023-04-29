CRESAPTOWN — For the third consecutive game, Calvary rallied down 1-0 to win, defeating Grace Academy 2-1 on Thursday.
“The Calvary ladies are getting to where they need to be for another championship run,” Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. “They are playing with attitude and leaving everything on the field.”
Grace took the lead at the 5:30 mark in the first half on a header by Marlie Snyder off a corner kick by Madisyn Baine.
Sydney Weeks from the Eagles responded at the 12:20 mark. She found Emmy Wilson to tie the game.
Calvary finished with a 13-9 edge in shots while Grace had a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Calvary’s Traci Michael and Grace’s Anastasia Pinieski each made eight saves.
The Eagles host Cumberland Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
