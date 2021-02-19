HAGERSTOWN — Calvary guard Ashby Whitacre exploded for 22 points, and the Eagles dominated the second quarter to blow past Grace, 52-43, on Tuesday night.
The win is Calvary’s second in three games.
After the Eagles (2-8, 2-7 Mason Dixon Christian Conference) fell behind 13-6 to begin the action, with Grace crashing the offensive boards and dominating the inside game, they made the game-winning burst.
Calvary swapped to a zone look on defense to spark an 11-0 run. Following a two-pointer from Grace to break the scoreless drought, Calvary went on another huge 10-0 blitz to push ahead 27-15.
Whitacre tallied his game-high scoring total on eight field goals, shooting 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Jackson Dayton equaled Colby Mallery with eight points each to second-best on the Eagles.
Mallery garnered eight boards, three assists and six steals; Dayton corralled seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Noah Robinette scored six points, but he stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 11 rebounds and five steals, adding three assists and three blocks.
Connor O’Brien and Levi Carrington both tallied four points to round out the scoring for Calvary.
Grace made it interesting after halftime, altering its defense to hold the Eagles to just four points in the third. Yet, Calvary played some solid defense of its own to limit the Hagerstown squad to eight points in the frame.
Grace came out in the fourth with a last-ditch full-court press, but Calvary stayed the course and didn’t fold.
The last time the Eagles took the court against New Life last Friday, their press break stumbled entering the deciding period, with the Rams shaving a 12-point deficit to beat Calvary 70-67 in double overtime.
However, on Tuesday Calvary remained calm, didn’t turn the rock over and hit its free throws down the stretch to hold on its second triumph of the season.
In the fourth, Whitaker went 5 for 6 from the line, Robinette went 4 for 4 and Carrington drilled 3 of 4.
Grace was led by Preston Lewnegni with 15 points on seven field goals. Kyle Jones was the team’s second-highest scorer with 14.
Calvary had a road game against Salisbury Elk Lick last night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.