FREDERICK — Isaac Scritchfield and Luke Reed both had two goals to lead Calvary Christian to a 7-0 victory at New Life Friday afternoon.
All of Scritchfield’s and Reed’s goals came in a five-goal first half. Scritchfield also had an assist.
“We worked on our ball control skills,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “It was a real nice effort.”
Luke Reed got the scoring started 5:30 into the first half on the first of two Eli Leith assists.
Scritchfield then scored at the 12-minute mark on the assist by Jordan Franklin.
Reed and Scritchfield scored the next two goals, with Scritchfield assisting on Reed’s and Jackson Dayton assisting on Scritchfield’s.
Connor O’Brien ended the first half scoring on Leith’s second assist with 13:30 to go before halftime.
Three minutes into the second half, Riley O’Brien scored on a Reed Jackson feed and Dayton scored with 10 minutes to go on Franklin’s second assist.
The Eagles dominated time of possession, outshooting New Life on goal 32-3 and 8-0 in corner kicks.
Goalie Levi Carrington made three saves while New Life’s Aiden Amaya stopped 17.
Calvary (8-2 overall, 6-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) visits Hyndman, Pennsylvania, today at 2 p.m.
