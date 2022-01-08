HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Bethany Carrington tallied a double-double, and Calvary cruised past Broadfording, 36-21, on the road Friday.
The Eagles (6-3) jumped out to a 10-point lead, extending the edge to 22-6 by the intermission. Broadfording outscored Calvary, 15-14, after halftime, but its first-half deficit proved to be too much to come back.
Carrington ended with double figures in points and rebounds, scoring 16 with 10 boards to go along with four assists and four steals.
Sadie Strawderman garnered eight points on four field goals. Izzy Kendall drilled a three as part of her seven-point outing. Emmy Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with three points and team highs with 12 rebounds and five assists. Rowan Mathews also hit a field goal.
“Bethany was all-around great again tonight offensively and defensively,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Sadie stepped it up tonight and started making her mid-range jumpers.
“Izzy played solid and controlled the offense well and hit a 3-pointer. Emmy controlled the boards.”
Broadfording was paced by Tiki Koontz with 11 points on five field goals. Laklynn Maiette tallied six points and Penny Abraha scored four.
Calvary (6-3) hosts Blair County Christian on Monday at 5 p.m.
