CRESAPTOWN — Ben McGrew scored two goals and assisted on another, and Calvary crushed Broadfording, 4-0, on Thursday evening.
"We did a really good job of possessing, and we're getting quality shots," Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. "We're just not finishing well. Outside of that, ball control and possession was lopsided in our favor. So that's good."
The Eagles, who finished with an 18-5 edge in shots and 9-3 advantage on corner kicks, entered halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to a Sammy Scritchfield goal, assisted by McGrew, in the 35th minute.
McGrew pushed the Calvary lead to two on an assist from Luke Reed in the 27th minute of the second half, and the Eagles blew it open a minute later when Tristan Minnick scored, assisted by Reed.
McGrew tacked on his second goal, and Calvary's final score, in the 35th minute on an assist from Reed Jackson.
Calvary keeper Levi Carrington made three saves to earn the cleansheet. Broadfording's Daniel Cartwright made 14 saves.
The Eagles (4-3) play in a tournament against Fort Hill and Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Saturday.
