HAGERSTOWN — Calvary made quick work of Broadfording on the road Thursday, tallying six goals after halftime to secure a 9-0 rout.
“The field was literally on a hill, but we made it uphill both ways for the Broadfording girls,” Eagles head coach Brit Whitlock said. “We looked at this game as a primer for a couple tough games coming up.
“Our passing and build-up play in particular looked crisp. Broadfording tried to make it a physical affair, we took care of business.”
Maddi O’Brien and Allie Scritchfield both notched hat tricks.
O’Brien tallied the first two goals of the contest in the 14th and 16 minutes, powering both goals through the Broadfording keepers’ hands, and she added another in the 69th minute.
Scritchfield garnered all three of her strikes after halftime — she was the Eagles’ goalkeeper before the break — piercing the goalmouth in the 45th, 59th and 74th minute.
Bethany Carrington scored once in each half, and Traci Michael crossed the goal line at the 61:42 mark.
Madi Dayton and Sydney Weeks assisted on two goals each. Emmy Wilson, O’Brien, Michael and Lee had one assist apiece.
In addition to Calvary’s propensity to score, the team also played well in the defensive midfield to combine for a clean sheet.
“Dayton shut down most Broadfording attempts to progress up the field and promptly initiated counterattacks,” Whitlock said. “Zoe Pifer and Madi Dayton have become an excellent defensive midfield pair and prove to be hard to get around. Kaitlyn Wilson anchored the team today and cleared any danger before it started.”
The Eagles beat New Haven, 13-0, on the road on Monday.
Calvary (4-1) faces Heritage on the road tonight at 4:30 p.m.
