FREDERICK — Talented goal scorer Isaac Scritchfield crossed the goalmouth four times to lead Calvary to a 9-0 rout of Frederick Christian on Friday.
The Eagles scored four times in the first half and tacked on five more in the second for a dominant season-opening win.
Tristan Minnick scored twice and assisted on two of Scritchfield’s goals, Luke Reed tallied a pair of scores and Connor Gordon crossed the goal-line once and had an assist. Levi Zewatsky ended with an assist too.
Calvary outshot Frederick 35-5 and had a 6-1 edge in corners. Eagles keeper Levi Carrington had five saves, and Frederick’s Trevor Lyons accounted for 13.
Calvary (1-0) is at Heritage on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
