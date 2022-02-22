CRESAPTOWN — Faith had little answer for the dominant Calvary paint duo of Emmy Wilson and Bethany Carrington on Tuesday night.
Both forwards collected double-doubles, combining for 29 points and 29 rebounds. On the defensive end, the pair locked down the lane — Faith made just 6 of 44 attempts from the field.
With a strong start offensively and a strong finish on the other end, Calvary made quick work of Faith, winning 36-14 to kick off its Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoff run.
“I’m just so thankful the girls came out and played with intensity from the tipped ball to the end of the game,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “They played like they wanted to win. They played like they were going to make their shots. Even when they messed up, they kept their heads up and kept going.”
Calvary, winners of each of the past three MDCC tournament titles, got off to a 15-4 start but suffered a three-game skid late in the year. However, after winning a physical game at Turkeyfoot last Friday, Ricker believes the Eagles are headed in the right direction.
It’s hard to argue with the Calvary coach after Tuesday night.
The Eagles built a 12-2 lead out of the gate, fueled by a Carrington old-fashioned three-point play and a defense that held Faith to just four first-quarter points. The second quarter was all Wilson, who converted four put-backs in the period to guide her squad to a 25-9 edge at intermission.
Wilson did well to crash the weak-side, slipping behind Faith’s defenders and using her superior size to dominate the offensive boards. The junior finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and dished out three assists.
“Emmy has been coming along each game,” Ricker said. “This is her first year playing a full season. She’s understanding now, ‘Keep the ball up, you’re tall, jump when you rebound.’ But the biggest thing about her: She’s confident in her ability now.”
Carrington had an even bigger night on the glass than Wilson, ripping down a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with 15 points and six points.
Both teams came out slow in the second half, the two squads combined for just five points during the entire third quarter, but Calvary never stopped playing defense.
Wilson ended the scoring drought with a put-back a couple of minutes into the fourth, and the floodgates opened.
Carrington followed with a transition finish, and Wilson put back a miss seconds after a Izzy Kendall dime — Kendall garnered a game-high eight assists — to push the edge past 20 points.
All the while, Calvary held Faith without a single point for more than 12 minutes. Even when the going got tough, the Eagles didn’t wane. Ricker said that mentality began last Friday.
“It all started with Turkeyfoot, going up there and getting punched in the mouth,” Ricker said. “The girls had to figure out, ‘I’m either going to get bullied, or I’m going to play basketball.’ Something fired in their belly, and I saw it tonight. That fire’s still there.
“They’re believing they can play four full quarters now, and to win the next two games, they’re going to have to play four full quarters.”
Kendall ended with three points and five boards, Sadie Strawderman added two points and five rebounds, and Sydney Weeks chipped in two points for Calvary.
Madison Timberlake and Emma Thompson led the Faith scoring with four points apiece. Sadie Everhart sunk a pull-up 3-pointer.
Calvary (17-7), seeded No. 2 in the MDCC tournament, advances to the semifinals to play No. 3 Cumberland Valley at the Berkeley County Recreation Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley won its first-round game 37-18 on Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Ricker said. “They’ve wanted us for years, and they’ve got a team full of seniors. They’re going to come out ready to play, and we just have to play our solid brand of defense, rebound, and make our put-backs.”
