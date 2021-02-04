CRESAPTOWN — When Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker called a timeout with a minute remaining against Shalom on Thursday, the discourse on the bench was markedly different from the first half.
The Eagles struggled to crack the Flames’ 1-3-1 zone during the second quarter, as the visiting team from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, whittled a 14-1 lead to just five.
But a strong third quarter, and a 20-point advantage, did wonders to erase any frustration. Ricker only used his final timeout to empty his bench, and the message was simply: “Just play basketball.”
Calvary did just that, as its stout defense dominated Shalom, 49-26, and improve d to 7-0.
“Our team has bought into our defensive philosophy, we believe defense first, offense second,” Ricker said. “Our girls came out strong, scored a lot during the first quarter. Shalom went on a run during the second quarter like they always do, but our girls stayed focused and stopped the run.
“We tell the girls, ‘Offense brings fans, defense wins games and boxing out wins championships.’”
The last time the Eagles battled Shalom at their place in mid-January, they escaped with a 44-42 win. But the rematch resulted in far fewer nervous spectators.
Shalom hung close with its amorphous zone, which floated between a 1-3-1, a 1-1-3 and a 2-3 at various stages. The tone changed when Calvary turned a 24-17 lead in the third quarter to a one-sided edge thanks to a 25-9 run to end the night.
Madi Dayton and Bethany Carrington began to find seams slicing to the basket — the pair finished with 15 points each — and Sadie Strawderman provided a midrange shooting threat with 12 points of her own, six of which came in the third quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds.
The trio combined for 26 points after exiting the halftime locker room.
“All the girls stepped up. Kait Wilson played great defense, shut anybody down she guarded,” Ricker said. “Cassandra Cessna was big underneath the hoop. Sadie (Strawderman) came out and hit a bunch of jump shots, and we played well as a team and spread the points out.”
Wilson finished with six points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist, but her impact went beyond the scoresheet.
“When we put Kait on one of their best players, she’ll be denied,” Ricker said. “Most of the time you run an offense with five players. When you take one player totally out of the ballgame, they can’t run their offense and they get tired.”
On offense, Dayton displayed a renewed aggression after an uncharacteristically passive first half, when she scored just five points. After the senior started cutting to the paint, her teammates followed suit.
“We talked to her about patience, talked to her about seeing the ball, seeing the court and going to the hoop,” Ricker said of Dayton, who added a game-high 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals to her line. “She came out in the second half and she proved herself.
“I think she was too worried about falling away and making jumpers, but when she catches the ball and knows where she needs to go, she’s unstoppable.”
Strawderman isn’t usually one of Calvary’s top scoring targets, but with Shalom sagging off of the perimeter, the junior found the soft spots.
Her self-belief was on full display when she stepped up to drill a two-point jump shot with seconds left in the third to give the Eagles a 36-22 lead.
Though Calvary dominated the second half, the first half was a different story entirely.
The Eagles raced to a 14-1 lead to kick off play, with all five starters scoring. Calvary’s advantage in athleticism allowed it to blow by defenders with ease and attack the advantage.
After identifying the mismatch, Shalom switched to an aggressive 1-3-1 zone to prevent the ball from getting inside. The Eagles were noticeably flustered, as traps forced errant passes and turnovers.
Ricker was frustrated because Calvary had worked throughout the week on cracking that specific defense. The Flames used an 8-0 run to cut a 13-point deficit to just 16-11 early in the second quarter.
“The big thing when we play them is their pressure, and we work on that every week, we work on Shalom pressure,” Ricker said. “And some of the girls still, when they get the ball they don’t go to triple-threat, and they don’t look to pass, they panic.
“But as the game went on, they calmed down, and they knew where to go with it and what to do.”
Kelsey Eby tied Maggie Turner with a team-high eight points to lead Shalom. Turner scored all of her points off the bench.
Calvary remained stout on the defensive end, making the second frame a defensive slugfest with both teams combining for just 11 points. The Eagles led at the half 21-13.
And after a productive halftime discussion, Calvary flipped the game on its head and used a huge run to score a dominant victory to remain undefeated.
Calvary is back in action tonight as it faces Faith at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.