CRESAPTOWN — Calvary lost its season opener to Shalom 7-1 on Monday at home.
The Eagles (0-1) trailed 5-1 at halftime. Emmy Wilson scored Calvary’s lone goal at the 24:50 mark in the first half off of an Allie Scritchfield assist.
Addison Adams led the Flames (1-0) with four goals, all in the first half. Two were unassisted while two came off Adria Rheam and Anna Sullivan assists.
Sullivan scored at the 31-minute mark unassisted in the first half.
Shalom’s Jaicee Keller scored off a Chloe Martin assist at the 50-minute mark in the second half.
Adams found Kristin Priest at the 62:15 mark for the final goal.
Traci Michael started in goal for the Eagles and saved 18 shots. Allie Schwartz saved six shots while Katie Montoro saved two for the Flames.
Calvary finished with a 4-2 edge in corner kicks while Shalom had an 18-8 edge in shots.
The Eagles host Grace Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
