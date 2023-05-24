MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 win in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation game over Cumberland Valley on Monday.
Allie Scritchfield recorded a hat trick for the Eagles (9-4), scoring twice in the first half.
After falling to Grace last week in the Final Four in a shootout, Calvary responded on Monday.
Emmy Wilson opened the scoring for Calvary 2:10 into the game off a Scritchfield assist.
Scritchfield scored her first goal of the game at the 8:19 mark off a Bethany Carrington assist.
Scritchfield scored unassisted from 15 yards out at the 21:05 mark to make it a 3-0 Eagles lead.
Sydney Weeks scored at the 22:41 mark off a Scritchfield pass.
Calvary led 4-0 at halftime, but Cumberland Valley responded to open the second half.
Hanna Vandersleen scored unassisted at the 42:59 mark for Cumberland Valley.
Weeks responded and found Scritchfield from 25 yards out at the 44:09 mark to complete the hat trick.
Tessa Cesna found Wilson on a throw-in at the 48:30 mark for the final goal.
Calvary finished with a 17-5 edge in shots and 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Traci Michael started in goal for the Eagles and saved four shots. Haven Moats and Hanna Vandersleen each saved four shots for Cumberland Valley.
Weeks and Scritchfield made the MDCC All-Tournament team while Wilson, Scritchfield, Michael and Carrington were First-Team All-MDCC selections.
