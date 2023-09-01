SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Calvary extended its unbeaten streak to 40 games, sweeping Frankfort 3-0 on Thursday.
Calvary’s win streak is nearly two years long with the last defeat taking place on Oct. 30, 2021 in the championship game of the Maryland Christian School state tournament.
They lost to Mt. Airy Christian 3-2, but went undefeated last season and won the national title with a 36-0 record.
Against Frankfort, the Eagles (4-0) won with scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-9.
“Frankfort is a team that we always prepare heavily for,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “Tonight, the Falcons middle, Taylor Mandell really gave us a fit through the first two games. It wasn’t until midway through the second game that we began to get better reads on her. That really set the tone for the rest of the match.”
Shilah Ganoe led Calvary with 10 kills, adding three points, three digs, two aces and an assist.
Bethany Carrington led the Eagles with 14 points along with seven kills, five digs and an ace.
“Our Lady Eagles team just gets better by the game,” Wall said. “We are four games into our season and in every game we coaches get treated to some new, exciting, and unexpected plays.
Allie Scritchfield led Calvary with 26 assists, adding five points and a dig.
Paula Ganoe finished with eight points, seven kills, three aces and two blocks.
Tracy Michael contributed eight points, seven kills, three digs and two aces.
Allie Maust scored 11 service points with six aces and four digs.
“Our serves were on fire tonight,” Wall said. “Both Carrington and Maust put together some impressive strings of serves, combining for 32 service points. Everyone on the team is contributing big serves.”
The Eagles won the junior varsity match 2-0, winning both games 25-17.
Calvary played at Shalom on Friday.
