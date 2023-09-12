CRESAPTOWN — Calvary extended two lengthy winning streaks with a 3-0 sweep over Fort Hill on Monday.
“We came into this game expecting a very aggressive Fort Hill attack,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “We got just that. We were able to make some adjustments during the game. Do what we could do to try and limit some of that attack.”
The Eagles improved to 8-0 this season and has won its last 72 games at home dating back to Aug. 2017.
The Eagles have won its last 44 overall matches dating back to Oct. 30, 2021.
“For us to take the amount of players that we have and continue year after year to have strong teams, for such a small school is really impressive,” Wall said.
In Monday’s match, Calvary won the first set 25-19 and the final two 25-13.
“We came into the game up 16-11 in the first set and had a couple bad errors,” Fort Hill head coach Jordan Fradiska said. “We just let it snowball and they ended up coming up with that one. I think that changed the game.”
The Sentinels (1-2) led for most of the first set. After Calvary took an early 4-3 lead, Fort Hill quickly took a 6-5 advantage.
The Sentinels held the lead for the majority of the set including at 16-10 midway through.
“We tend to do that to ourselves,” Wall said. “We like to start off a little slow. Then once we settle down, we start playing clean and stop making errors.”
Camryn Rice led Fort Hill with six assists in the first set.
The Eagles scored four unanswered points to cut it to 16-14. Two aces and a kill by Paula Ganoe gave Calvary a 20-18 lead.
“Once we got our serves going, I think Fort Hill had a tough time digging some of those serves,” Wall said.
Back-to-back blocks from Bethany Carrington and an error completed the comeback as the Eagles took the first set.
“We couldn’t serve receive, we made a lot of errors,” Fradiska said. “We can’t make mistakes against good teams.”
The second set was controlled by Calvary. After a block by MaeLeigh Plummer gave the Sentinels a 1-0 lead, a pair of kills by Carrington moved the Eagles in front 2-1.
Fort Hill cut it to 7-3, but it was the closest they would get. Calvary kept at least a five-point lead for most of the set and led by as much as eight points at 20-12.
“We were up 16-11 in the first set and we let them come back,” Fradiska said. “After that, I think our girls kinda got down and never got back.”
The Eagles ended the set on a 5-1 run with three kills by Carrington, all of the assists by Allie Scritchfield.
“We weren’t passing well in the first game,” Wall said. “We turned it around midway through the first game and passed well all night long.”
Ganoe had three aces in a row midway through, and Carrington finished with six kills in the set. Five came off assists by Scritchfield.
Fort Hill kept the final set competitive early, but Calvary once again quickly built an insurmountable lead.
Two Eagles errors and a block from Plummer gave the Sentinels an early 3-1 lead. A kill from Shilah Ganoe and an error gave the lead to Calvary.
The Eagles went on a 11-6 run and led 15-10. A 5-2 Calvary run extended the lead to 20-13.
The Eagles scored the final five points with the final three coming off Sentinel errors.
“They don’t make mistakes,” Fradiska said. “They don’t do anything great, they do a lot of things good. When you play a good team like that, you can’t make mistakes if they don’t.”
Errors were an issue for Fort Hill who finished with 28. The Sentinels combined for 23 errors in the final two sets including seven on serves.
The Eagles finished with 18 errors including 10 in the first set.
“Errors are always important,” Wall said. “We can’t give the ball away, we have to make sure we’re controlling the tempo of the ball. We gotta make sure our offense is doing its job. When we’re making mental errors, that’s something that we aren’t good at getting under control.”
Carrington led Calvary with a triple-double, recording 17 points, 12 kills and 12 digs with five blocks.
Paula Ganoe added 13 points, eight digs, six aces, five kills and two blocks.
“The thing about this team is everybody works together so well,” Wall said. “Once Bethany gets going, she’s going to control the net. We expect her to get the blocks, get the kills. Paula’s serve is tremendous, we expect a lot out of her serve. At the net, she does a great job of reading their offense so she can be involved in every attack.”
Scritchfield finished with 20 assists, two digs, an ace and a kill.
Plummer led Fort Hill with nine points, nine kills and seven blocks. Talia Young added eight kills and eight points with a block.
“MaeLeigh always plays big,” Fradiska said. “She got it going and we just couldn’t get her the ball.”
The Eagles travel to face Heritage Academy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Sentinels host Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“We gotta be mad, we gotta be fired up,” Fradiska said.
