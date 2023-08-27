soccer ball

CRESAPTOWN — The Calvary boys played to a scoreless draw with Faith Christian Academy at home on Friday.

The contest was a defensive struggle and both teams did well to keep the attacking team outside the goal. Faith had a 12-10 advantage in shots and Calvary had more corner kicks, 13-7.

Levi Carrington made 12 saves for Calvary, and Conlan Falliwe made nine for Faith.

Calvary (1-0-1) is at New Life on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

