CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Colby Mallery and Ashby Whitacre had 12 points apiece, but it wasn't enough as Shalom used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Eagles, 64-46, on Tuesday night in a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference clash.
The defeat has Calvary still seeking its first win on the season and in MDCC action.
Mallery had four field goals, including a three-pointer, and was a perfect 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds, while Whitacre made five shots from the floor, one being a three, and made 1 of 2 foul shots.
Connor O'Brien and Noah Robinette, who had a team-high eight boards, tacked on six points apiece and Jackson Dayton added five for the Eagles, who cut a 21-9 deficit in half to trail just 32-26 at halftime. They trailed 49-42 entering the fourth, where Shalom reigned supreme, 15-4.
Shalom was led by Connor Roseman and Aiden Jones, who had 14 points apiece, with Josh Palm adding 11 points.
The Eagles fell in the jayvee game, 45-25, with Levi Carrington scoring 14 points.
Calvary (0-4 overall, 0-4 MDCC) host Turkeyfoot on Friday, 6 p.m.
