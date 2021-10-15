DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Isaac Scritchfield tallied a goal and an assist, but Blair County scored the game-winner with two minutes to play to defeat Calvary, 3-2, on Thursday evening.
Scritchfield scored with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, sandwiched between a pair of Davis Dull goals to give Blair County a 2-1 advantage at halftime. Scritchfield’s goal was assisted by Luke Reed at 29:30, while Dull scored unassisted tallies at 6:50 and 34:18.
A little under 15 minutes after the break, Scritchfield assisted a goal by Tristan Minnick to knot things at 2-2.
The teams continued to battle defensively, but it was the Bobcats who found the decider as Nathan Hetager scored the game-winner.
Blair County led in shots, 13-7, while the Eagles held a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Levi Carrington stopped 10 shots in goal for Calvary, while his counterpart Aiden Dull made five saves for the Bobcats.
Calvary (16-3-1) travels to Bishop Walsh on Saturday at noon.
Allegany 3, Frankfort 0
CUMBERLAND — Caedon Wallace had a goal and an assist, while Chase Gray posted a shutout to lead Allegany past Frankfort on Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Joining Wallace in the goal department were Demetrius Hilton and Andrew Hawkins, while Mason Salvadge and CJ Crawford also tallied assists.
Gray stopped a pair of shots in a shutout performance, while Jake Layton made 12 saves in goal for Frankfort.
