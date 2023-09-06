CRESAPTOWN — Calvary Christian struggled to find offense for most of the game in a 3-1 home loss to Broadfording on Tuesday.
Peter Shim scored two unassisted goals in the first half at the 21:07 and 29:10 marks. Up 2-0 at halftime, Broadfording added to its lead on a Juyoung Park unassisted goal from 18 yards out.
The Eagles (2-2-1) prevented the shutout at the 64:57 mark when Sammy Scritchfield scored off a Reed Jackson assist.
Broadfording finished with the advantage in shots 12-10 and corner kicks 5-3.
Levi Carrington started in goal for Calvary and saved seven shots. Daniel Cartwright saved four shots for Broadfording.
The Eagles travel to play Holly Grove on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.