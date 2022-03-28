CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Amber Yanosik scored two second-half goals to help Cumberland Valley beat Calvary, 3-1, on Friday.
The Eagles made the game’s first move at the 28:20 mark of the first half, as Bethany Carrington pierced the goalmouth on an assist by Emmy Wilson for a 1-0 lead.
Laurel Reitz answered, finding the back of the net on an assist from Yanosik to pull Cumberland Valley level with Calvary, 1-1, entering halftime.
The Eagles suffered a big blow with eight minutes left in the opening half when senior captain Maddi O’Brien came off with an injury and never returned.
Yanosik broke the tie with an unassisted strike at the 3:55 mark, and she erased any doubt with a score assisted by Reitz at the 33:07 mark.
Despite the deficit on the scoreboard, Calvary outshot Cumberland Valley, 16-11, and had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks. Calvary utilized a pair of keepers, as Traci Michael and Evalee Baker made three and four saves, respectively.
Brylee Moats made nine stops in goal for Cumberland Valley.
Calvary hosts Shalom today at 4:30 p.m.
