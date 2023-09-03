CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary lost on the road to Shalom Academy, 3-1, on Friday.
"Shalom is always a top notch team," Calvary assistant coach Bill Scritchfield said. "They are well coached and a very disciplined team."
Calvary had two early breakdowns in the opening 10 minutes that led to two early goals.
The first was at the 6:39 mark, when Brady Dukehart beat a couple of defenders on the right side and found the net unassisted. Noah Lehman did the same thing on the opposite side of the field unassisted at 9:14.
Calvary made it a one-goal game when Sammy Scritchfield took a through ball from Reed Jackson at 33:10 and slid the ball past the keeper.
The score was still 2-1 with less than a minute to go in the game, and Calvary pushed the defense up to try and get a last-second goal when at the 79:50 mark.
A long ball was played to Brady Dukehart who had an easy shot to close out the game and make the final score 3-1 Shalom.
Shalom had the advantage in both shots, 20-5, and corner kicks, 6-2. Levi Carrington made 14 saves for Calvary, and Shalom keeper Will Turner made four stops.
Calvary (2-1-1) hosts Broadfording on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
