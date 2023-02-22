CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary won its opener of the Mason Dixon Christian Conference tournament, downing Cumberland Valley, 43-34, on Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Calvary trailed fourth-seeded Cumberland Valley, 9-8 after the first quarter, 18-14 at the half and 24-22 after three periods before dominating the decider, 21-10.
The Eagles made 11 free throws during the fourth quarter.
Calvary shot just 12 for 29 from the free-throw line as a team, but Sydney Weeks stepped up at the strike when it mattered most. She made 5 of 6 foul shots over the final two minutes to seal the victory.
Weeks finished with a career-high 13 points and added four steals.
"Sydney Weeks was the player of the game," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "Her defense was exceptional, she was all over the floor, causing turnovers and fast-break opportunities."
Bethany Carrington logged another double-double, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds. Emmy Wilson added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Ava Strawderman pulled down seven boards.
Madie Robinette played tight defense on Cumberland Vally standout Victoria Price, holding her to five points.
"Madie Robinette had her best game defensively," Ricker said. "She was diving after balls, getting steals and leaving it all on the court. That's all I ask, give it all and good things happen."
Julia Waltz topped Cumberland Valley with 13 points, and Sydney Wiegand added seven.
With the win, Calvary advances to the MDCC semifinals where it'll take on top-seeded Grace Academy on Friday at the Martinsburg Rec Center.
No. 5 Frankfort 53, Moorefield 33
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Three Frankfort scorers finished in a double figures to lead the Falcons past Moorefield on Tuesday in the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 semifinals.
Frankfort (12-11), the No. 2 seed in the section, advances to face top-seeded Petersburg (12-9) in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Moorefield.
In its semifinal victory, Frankfort was paced by Madi Ruble, who scored a game-high 12 points. Larae Grove and Arin Lease added 11 each, and Lynsey Zimmern and Avery Noel both scored nine.
Lease pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Noel had five assists and Zimmerman had four dimes.
Cici Kump topped Moorefield with 11 points, and Mckenna Crites added nine.
Bishop Walsh 42, St. James 32
HAGERSTOWN — Led by Autumn Hoppert's game-high 25 points, Bishop Walsh pulled away from St. James on Tuesday night.
Hoppert was efficient scoring her point total on just six field goals due to an incredible 28 free-throw chances — she made 13. Izzy Kendall and Brooke Adams were second on the Spartans with six points each. Adams made two 3-pointers.
Bishop Walsh trailed 10-7 after the first quarter before outscoring St. James, 12-3, in the second. The Spartans entered the fourth period up 30-26, where Hoppert scored all 12 of BW's points to secure the win.
Elise Bamforth was St. James' leading scorer with 16 points.
Bishop Walsh finished the season with a 5-16 record.
