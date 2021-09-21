CRESAPTOWN — Led by its midfield, Calvary avenged an earlier loss to Shalom with a 3-0 victory at Liberty Field on Tuesday.
“That was our first loss of the year,” Eagles head coach Wes Reed said. “That added a good dynamic, we were able to correct that. It was a good, tight match in the first half, but the guys really stepped up and played strong.
“The midfielders stepped up. Luke Reed, Levi Zewatsky and Jordan Franklin. We started getting better opportunities to score. Shalom had eight shots in first half, but they only had one in the second half. The midfield was a turning point.”
After a scoreless first half, Calvary finally broke through.
Isaac Scritchfield gave the Eagles the lead with a goal 16:30 into the second half on an assist by Reed, then Reed scored with Scritchfield providing the assistance.
Connor Gordon tallied one more goal after getting fouled in the box, and he sunk the penalty kick.
The Eagles held a 14-9 edge in shots and an 11-2 lead in corners. Levi Carrington made nine saves to garner the shutout. Tommy Horst tallied 11 for Shalom.
Calvary (10-2-1) hosts Northern at home tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 10 Hyndman 0
HYNDMAN, Pa. — Nine players found the back of the net, with Will Lapid leading the way with a pair of goals and trio of assists to lead Bishop Walsh past HOPE For Hyndman, 10-0, on Monday afternoon in high school boys soccer action.
Lapid opened the scoring less than five minutes in, scoring off a feed from Mason Mathews at 35:12. The Spartans led 3-0 within the opening 10 minutes after Jacob Rossi and Lapid scored unassisted at 32:14 and 30:29, respectively.
From there, BW doubled its lead by halftime. Haris Sadiq found the back of the net off a pass by Rossi at 23:49, David DiNola scored unassisted at 12:40 and Lapid made it 6-0 when he assisted a goal by Matt Russo with 4:52 to go before the break.
Elijah Houdersheldt opened the second-half scoring with an unassisted tally at 35:42.
Lapid and Rossi were involved with the final three goals, as Lapid assisted Tommy Kutcher and Carson Luther at 31:23 and 3:20, respectively, with a goal by Kaden Burkett, assisted by Rossi, at 27:03 sandwiched in between.
The Spartans led in corner kicks, 6-1, while Logan Deneen made 10 saves in goal for Hyndman.
Bishop Walsh hosted Berlin on Tuesday.
