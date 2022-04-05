CRESAPTOWN — Emmy Wilson scored twice and Calvary played tight defense to beat Cumberland Valley, 5-0, on Monday.
Calvary took just one more shot than Cumberland Valley, 12-11, and a 4-3 edge in corner kicks, but the Eagles made the most of their chances.
It took Calvary just 45 seconds to start the scoring, as Wilson slotted an assist from Sydney Weeks into the net for a 1-0 lead. Weeks scored herself, assisted by Allie Scritchfield, at the 18:20 mark, and Wilson pierced the goalmouth once more on a Bethany Carrington assist for a 3-0 halftime edge.
Calvary tacked on two more goals during the second half. Aiyana Yoder notched an unassisted strike at the 12:22 mark, and Kyah Lee made it 5-0 on a score, assisted by Yoder, with 20:19 on the game-clock.
Evalee Baker, Kyah Lee, Sydney Weeks, Natalee Bender and goalie Traci Michaels all played well defensively to key the shutout. Michael made 11 saves, and Cumberland Valley keeper Brylee Moats made five.
Calvary was at Covenant Life on Tuesday and hosts Grace on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
