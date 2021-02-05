CRESAPTOWN — It isn’t often a team’s fans applaud a made foul shot by the opposition.
Madison Weatherholtz’s make was Faith’s first points of the night, and it came in the second quarter with Calvary leading 27-0. The Eagle faithful, commiserating with the overmatched girls from Martinsburg, West Virginia, offered an olive branch of encouragement.
Conversely, Calvary never relented, and Madi Dayton and Bethany Carrington combined for 38 points to lead the Eagles to a lopsided 57-5 win over Faith on Friday to move to 8-0.
“The whole team played every minute, every possession, offensively and defensively,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “After a big win last night, I thought there might be a small letdown.
“I told them in the locker room at halftime, I was so proud of them, ‘In six years, I’ve had really good teams, and they’ve played great against great teams. And then they didn’t play to their potential against teams that are a lesser caliber. And they came out and played their caliber of basketball from the opening possession.”
After the game, the Eagles sang happy birthday to Cassandra Cessna, whose birthday is today. So of course the basketball gods, in all their cruelty, held the senior scoreless — the only player on Calvary’s roster to not find the bottom of the net.
“She did rebound and she boxed out great,” Ricker said.
Dayton had no such trouble. The senior boasted a game-best 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds for another double-double; she also finished with a game-high six assists and six steals.
“Madi sees the floor, she’s our most unselfish player,” Ricker said. “In the fastbreak, she could probably take the ball, but she looks for others. She loves her teammates, that’s just who she is.”
Faith came out in a 2-3 zone, but unlike the Eagles’ matchup with Shalom the night prior — where they struggled scoring just six points in the second quarter — there was no need to calibrate.
Dayton and Carrington played high-low, with Dayton receiving the rock at the top of the key; then, when the defense collapsed on the talented big, Carrington hit the open space.
The strategy afforded Carrington 13 points in the opening quarter — she finished with 17, adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“They’re the dynamic duo right now,” Ricker said. “(Bethany’s) getting her confidence. She’s allowing herself to just play basketball, and she’s probably one of our players with the most basketball knowledge.”
Izzy Kendall made three buckets for six points, she also had four rebounds. Sadie Strawderman contributed five points with eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Kaitlyn Wilson scored four points, and Emily Wilson and Alie Scritchfield each added two off the bench.
But Calvary wasn’t just executing with the ball in their hands.
In one sequence, Dayton poked the ball away from an unsuspecting Falcon as the trailer in transition, Carrington stole the ensuing inbounds pass and laid it in and then repeated the maneuver again.
It was essentially over at the end of the first quarter with Calvary up 26-0. The Eagles’ defense was suffocating, as Faith scored just three points in the second, two in the third and were shut out once again in the fourth.
Madison Timberlake was the only Faith player to hit from the field, which she did twice to finish with four points. Burgess’ free throw provided its only other offense of the night.
“The girls really take pride in their defense,” Ricker said. “As you can see from the score, they didn’t want them to score. They didn’t want them to get a rebound. They didn’t want them to score more than they wanted to score themselves.”
Calvary now turns to a road matchup with Cumberland Valley on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
“They’re the number two seed right now,” Ricker said. “So it’s always hard to play at Cumberland Valley, it’s always hard traveling up there. So our girls have to be ready from the opening possession.”
