HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored two goals and Calvary defeated Highland View, 3-1, on Thursday.
The Eagles did all their damage before halftime.
Scritchfield began the scoring, finding the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box on a nice cross by Bethany Carrington at the 6:35 mark.
Aiyana Yoder scored next off of a corner kick by Scritchfield with 29:51 on the clock. Calvary's final goal was scored after Emmy Wilson crossed the ball to Scritchfield where she shot and scored from about 25 yards out right over the keeper's hands at 32:25.
Highland View notched its lone goal with 77:20 on the clock when Kaitlyn Cartagenay shot and scored from the 6-yard box unassisted.
Calvary had 22 shots compared to six for Highland View. Calvary had the advantage in corner kicks, 8-2. Traci Michael made five saves for the Eagles.
