CRESAPTOWN — After compiling a 146-56 record over eight years at Calvary, Shawn Ricker’s 2022-23 basketball season will be his last.
After going 8-16 in his first season, Ricker’s teams had a .775 winning percentage over the next seven. During that span, Calvary won three straight Mason-Dixon Christian Conference titles and captured a Maryland Christian School Tournament.
“In those eight years, God blessed us with wonderful young ladies and the best parents,” he said. “The reason I made it that many years is from the support of the school, the parents always being willing to help and girls with great attitudes.”
He also credited his assistant coaches over the year: Tim Kane, Ann Ketterman, Haley Kane and Rebecca Carrington.
“It is a lot of time, effort and love for those girls through a volunteer coaching job, but they all did it at 100%,” Ricker said. “And I would like to thank my wife for her support over those eight seasons, and for her traveling to every game and keeping the book. And all coaches know, having that support from our spouses, is the only way we could truly succeed.”
Ricker coached two 2,000-point scorers, Macy Ricker and Madi Dayton, two 1,000-point scorers, Brooke Ricker and Bethany Carrington, and two players with 1,000 career rebounds, Dayton and Brooke Ricker.
The coach also mentioned several other players who played vital roles over their four or five seasons in the programs: Madi Hott, Cassandra Cessna, Sadie Strawderman, Kait Wilson and Emmy Wilson.
“It was an honor to coach at Calvary, and hopefully through it all, myself, and my staff, taught our girls how to work hard, give it all, and always be a Godly influence on and off the court,” he said.
